Retail is dead. Long live retail!

Prognosticators love to say retail is dead. But a very different message was delivered during a panel sponsored by TSX Broadway at last month’s Fast Company Innovation Festival. TSX Broadway’s investment partnership is wagering that retail is very much alive, placing a $2.5 billion bet on a 75,000-square-foot retail space at the corner of 47th Street and Seventh Avenue in the heart of Times Square.

“We’re demolishing a 97% occupancy hotel,” David Orowitz, project manager from L&L Holding Company, told a packed audience at the panel, entitled “The Experience Is Everything: Exploring the Future of Retail, Entertainment, and Consumer Engagement.”

“We’re lifting the third largest Broadway theater 30 feet in the air, refurbishing it, then rebuilding the tower to stand on a new retail ‘podium’ to create a platform for brands.” An LED screen running up the side of the building will be viewed on the “most trafficked corner in the Western Hemisphere.” A stage hovering above the street will host performances by major artists with the ability to reach global broadcast and digital audiences. The building will be equipped with cameras, sensors, and Wi-Fi to collect data and track customer preferences.

The platform describes in steel and glass what may very well be retail’s future: a commerce-advertising hybrid delivered as an engaging group “experience.” Amid the recent Sears bankruptcy and the closing of major department stores, including Lord & Taylor’s flagship Manhattan outlet, retailers are rapidly rethinking their role while remaining bullish about where shopping is heading.

According to Orowitz, the key is to capitalize on all sources of commerce within the brick-and-mortar footprint. Times Square has seen its share of retail duds, but as Orowitz pointed out, it is not enough to simply build a bigger store or create a low-excitement ticketed event and hope to profit only off the ticketing. He compared the new retail model to L&L’s investment in the New York Yankees. “A stadium allows you to sell tickets,” he said. “But there are so many ancillary ways the stadium makes money—naming rights, advertising, concessions, merchandising. When you start to overlay all those different things, it becomes a lot more powerful and a lot more commercial.”

RETAIL AS COMMUNITY

The first task is to understand brick and mortar’s unique offering. “Retail used to be about immediacy, the fact that I can get a product in my hand in two hours,” said Eleanor Morgan, chief experience officer of the digitally launched bedding company Casper, who joined Orowitz on the panel. “Now I can go on Amazon and get it for $9.99, and even cheaper in the future. So, why go to a store?” Casper’s answer is the Dreamery, a shop that offers customers a chance to take a nap at one of their physical locations, test the mattresses and the linens, while promoting sleep education as a wellness offering.

Morgan foresees the retail store of the future as a source of community building, where potential customers go to take part in product trials, learn about the brand and its offerings, and consult face-to-face with flesh-and-blood humans. “We are optimizing for those things,” she said. Casper plans to expand to 200 stores in the U.S. by 2021, in stark contrast to other mattress companies that are filing for bankruptcy in order to release themselves from costly leases.