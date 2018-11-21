Apple’s new holiday ad wants you to share your creativity with the world

Last year it was a Sam Smith slow-jam dance routine . The year before, a Christmas-themed Frankenholiday . Now, for the 2018 holidays, Apple has gone animated to convince us we all have creative talents worth sharing.

Between Instagram, Snapchat, and every other social platform, the world is awash in oversharing. But if we’re feeling weary with the gaggles of nano-influencers, maybe it’s because the wrong people are doing the all the sharing?

Created with agency TBWA/Media Arts Lab, the short film Share Your Gifts features a soundtrack by 16-year-old songwriter Billie Eilish, who reportedly recorded the tune at her parent’s house on her Mac (natch). There’s also a handful of subtle brand and band nods that give us a window into the main character Sofia’s personality and style: the Supreme sticker on her laptop, along with ones for DFA Records and MOCA, as well as a Sonic Youth T-shirt, pink knit hat, and a pair of Nike Cortez.

It’s a lovely short film, brilliantly crafted and perfectly in line with Apple’s long-built image as more than a piece of technology—a tool to help facilitate anyone’s creativity.

To that end, the brand also created a collection of behind-the-scenes videos to go beyond the metaphor in the animated short and talk to some of the creators behind it–including color artist Deborah Cruchon and editor Marianne Karaan–about how they specifically use their own Mac in their work. It’s certainly a nice touch that the IRL creatives Apple chose to profile are women, a subtle nod back to Sofia in “Share Your Gifts.”

Check out the brief Making-Of video:

There’s also a video spotlighting how Eilish crafted the song, “Come Out and Play”: