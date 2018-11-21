On CNN, Mark Zuckerberg scrambles to rebuild trust

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg went on national TV Tuesday night to assure Washington, Wall Street, and America that you can still trust Facebook.

He spoke on CNN’s AC360 with Laurie Segall, who queried the CEO on various revelations from the recent New York Times bombshell–which detailed his company’s transparency problems in the wake of the infestation on the social network by Russian trolls. Zuckerberg also addressed calls for his own resignation as Facebook’s chairman of the board.

Overall, Zuckerberg repeated many of the points he made on a call with journalists last Friday, so the interview didn’t break any big news. But it did provide more color to the overall story.

Catering to conservatives?

Zuckerberg contradicted one of the main points in the Times‘s story. Facebook was conflicted on whether or not to take down a statement posted on Facebook by then-candidate Donald Trump in December 2015 calling for a “total and complete shutdown” on Muslims entering the United States. The Times said Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg “delegated” the task of deciding to three underlings, including a Republican attorney named Joel Kaplan whom Sandberg had hired.

Kaplan reportedly argued that the post should stay up because Trump is an important public figure, and that taking it down might violate his free speech. He said taking it down might also “stoke a conservative backlash.” (Kaplan, in a surprising lapse in PR judgment, was the guy sitting directly behind his friend Brett Kavanaugh during the wall-to-wall TV coverage of the judge’s confirmation hearings.) Kaplan’s argument apparently won the day–but not the part about conservatives, according to Zuck Tuesday night.

Zuckerberg, the Times reported, did not participate in the debate. On CNN tonight Zuckerberg said something different.

Segall: I know Facebook is under a lot of pressure from the Democrats and Republicans, the government in general. Are [Facebook] leaders making content decisions based on appeasing political leaders? . . . did they in that situation? Zuckerberg: No. They didn’t. And I was involved in those conversations, and I think it’s very important that people have the opportunity to hear from what political leaders are saying. So, you know, in those cases, I don’t think that a lot of the content violated our policies. Segall: So, it wasn’t accurate, though, that part of the reason they didn’t take down the post was because there was concern over a conservative backlash? Zuckerberg: No, that was certainly not any part of the conversation that I had.

Definers, and the truth

In October 2017, Facebook asked a GOP opposition research firm called Definers Public Affairs to help deflect criticism away from Facebook. One way Definers reportedly did this was to plant negative news stories about anti-Facebook groups (like Freedom from Facebook), and about tech rivals like Google and Apple, on a conservative news site called NTK Network that was one of its affiliates. In the interview with CNN, Zuckerberg defended Definers’ work.