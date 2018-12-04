The best gear for beating holiday stress

Ties and cashmere sweaters sure are nice, but you know what most people really need this time of a year? A break. Nearly 40% of Americans are more anxious than they were just last year. For those who seem more frazzled than usual of late, we recommend getting them something that will encourage them to first turn off the news, and then take some time to chill.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Vitruvi’s luxe reimagining of the age-old aromatherapy ritual features sleek ceramic diffusers and vials stamped with chic, minimalist lettering. Made for the modern consumer, this device looks like it can sit alongside a glass vase as well as a flat-screen TV. “We provide a 30-second spa moment throughout the day,” Vitruvi cofounder Sara Panton says of the experience.

$119, amazon.com

TheraFlow Foot Massager

Foot massages are more than just a feel-good ritual: they increase circulation, reduce muscle soreness, and some say, improve one’s sex life. Relieve tired footsies with this wooden tool designed to knead trigger points in the foot, heel, and arch. It’s simple, compact, and the best acupressure therapy you can get without hitting up a professional.

$8.95, amazon.com

Sheltered Co. Weighted Blanket

Like a thunder jacket for humans, a weighted blanket makes for a cozy yet restricting form of comfort. At 25 pounds, this soft handmade cotton creation simulates deep pressure touch, a type of therapy that uses pressure to reduce anxiety. Smothering never sounded so good.

$285, sheltered.com

Dosist Holiday Calm Kit

Vaping gets a chic makeover from Dosist, whose sleek pens ensure a controlled dose. For the holiday season, the brand offers two of its most popular THC formulas (Bliss and Calm) along with a terpene-infused candle. What better way to unwind from all the holiday chaos?

$100, dosist.com

Osmia Organics Tea Bath

Nothing better symbolizes self-care than a relaxing hot bath. Osmia adds a touch of sophistication to the ritual with delicate muslin tea bags that contain a blend of organic rose petals, chamomile, oats, and detoxifying epsom salts. Basically, imagine you’re climbing into a cup of hot tea.

$29, thedetoxmarket.com

The Wooly Hobe

Meet your new favorite slipper-shoes: These suede winter cozies are filled with soft Australian lambswool that’s both fluffy and fashionable. The lightweight footwear makes for a goose-down feather feel with every step.

$179, hobes.com