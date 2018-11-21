LOL surprised? These are the 13 hottest Christmas gifts of 2018 so far

Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, and a whole lotta debt are coming. But before you jingle all the way to the mall to save a few dollars on your holiday shopping spree, new data from Adobe may serve as a warning: While 49% of consumers surveyed think the best day to buy toys is Black Friday, Adobe data shows that Cyber Monday is actually the best.

That said, businesses have seemingly given up on offering discounts on just one day and are now spreading the cost-saving Christmas cheer all season long. “Big discounts are on the horizon in the coming days, and shoppers need not wait until Cyber Monday for some of the best deals in computers, televisions, and tablets,” says Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe Digital Insights.

So what gifts should you fill your virtual shopping cart with? So far, according to Adobe, these are the hottest toys on the internet, and if you don’t recognize them, you may just be a little outside of the target market: