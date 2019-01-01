10 products for taking better care of yourself in the New Year

Wellness is an ambiguous term that spans numerous categories–health, exercise and nutrition, but also cannabis, beauty, and heck, even crystals. One thing is certain, however: It’s all about feeling good. And what better way to usher in a new year than to keep your stress levels down? We rounded up 10 stylish and helpful products that cover a wide range of self-care needs. Consider it the physical equivalent of taking a long, deep breath.
Lord Jones High CBD All Natural Old Fashioned Gumdrops
CBD is inescapable these days: It’s in everything from beverages to chocolates, even gourmet food menus. But while quality varies, there’s one company you can count on to get it right–Lord Jones. The high-end CBD company offers a luxurious touch by way of small batch gumdrops naturally flavored with citrus fruit essences.
$45, lordjones.com
Seedlip
Want to cut down on your alcohol intake? Or, perhaps, imbibe some better-for-you cocktails? Seedlip has won over drinkers and teetotalers alike with its gin-like distilled spirit sans alcohol, sugar, or artificial ingredients. It comes in two flavors: the sultry Spice 94 (cardamom, oak, lemon, and grapefruit) and a refreshing Garden 108 (peas, hay, spearmint, rosemary, and thyme). Pour it straight over ice or mix it like traditional alcohol with tonic and ginger ale.
$37, amazon.com
Vie Healing Jade Face Roller
Jade got a bad rap in the last few years due to its association with controversial vaginal eggs. But don’t underestimate this precious stone: Jade is a valuable (and soothing) beauty tool. This crystal-imbued face roller is designed to help reduce puffiness, improve circulation, and relax facial tension. And it doesn’t hurt that it looks good on one’s vanity.
$28, neimanmarcus.com
Lunya Washable Silk Pant Set
No one does performance sleepwear more beautifully than Lunya. The female-founded company sells modern pajamas that are both functional and luxurious. Its washable silk PJs maintain a comfy body temperature and feature a no twist-waistband, as well as slits for better range of motion. Consider it the no bunching, twisting, or fidgeting sleepwear of your dreams.
$238, lunya.com
Yoga Design Lab Infinity Mat
No more downward dog slipping and sliding with Yoga Design Lab’s beloved 2-in-1 mat and towel. The colorful collection was perfected to handle sweat–that means a grippable, non-slip mat made from tree rubber and microfibers of recycled bottles. The best part? You can throw it in the washing machine.
$68, amazon.com
Aaptiv
Work out on your schedule with Aaptiv, “the Netflix of audio wellness.” The app offers thousands of guided classes–meditation, yoga, aerobics, and more–for various levels, workout durations, and taste in music. Running to hip-hop? Some calming yoga to electronic music? Aaptiv has it all from the comfort of your home.
$79.95 for a yearly membership, aaptiv.com
Aromatherapy Associates Ultimate Wellbeing Collection
Sample this cult favorite brand’s most potent essential oils with a limited edition set. Enjoy the blended plant extracts of peppermint, lavender, rosemary, black pepper, and more. These work in a bath or shower, on the skin, or in a diffuser.
$98, nordstrom.com
Native Deodorant Sampler Set
Haven’t you heard? Natural deodorant is the new avocado toast. The sector has come a long way since flaky baking soda alternatives. Now a crop of new companies is giving chemical-free deodorant a much-needed makeover. Native’s upscale non-toxic deodorants come in fun flavors like lemon zest & pomegranate, cucumber & mint, and pumpkin spice latte. Over 7,500 happy customers will tell you: Not only does the deodorant smell good–it works.
$24, nativecos.com
Back To The Roots Organic Mushroom Kit
Adaptogens, i.e., healing plants, are the latest ingredient of choice. They’re now found in coffees, shakes, elixirs, and countless supplements. None of which replaces the good, old-fashioned way of ingesting them: eating them plain. Make it all the more enjoyable with this DIY indoor gardening kit that is as easy as they come. Just pour water and watch the ‘shrooms grow in a little over a week. It’s quite the show.
$21.71, amazon.com
Mirror
You can now get a fitness trainer whenever and wherever you want–at least virtually. Much like a Peloton, Mirror is a connected piece of equipment that offers streaming boutique fitness classes and one-on-one training when it’s turned on. When off, it resorts to being a functional piece of furniture: a full-length mirror that hangs on the wall. No need to compromise one’s living room with a bulky treadmill.
$1,495, mirror.co