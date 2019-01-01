10 products for taking better care of yourself in the New Year

Wellness is an ambiguous term that spans numerous categories–health, exercise and nutrition, but also cannabis, beauty, and heck, even crystals. One thing is certain, however: It’s all about feeling good. And what better way to usher in a new year than to keep your stress levels down? We rounded up 10 stylish and helpful products that cover a wide range of self-care needs. Consider it the physical equivalent of taking a long, deep breath.

Lord Jones High CBD All Natural Old Fashioned Gumdrops

CBD is inescapable these days: It’s in everything from beverages to chocolates, even gourmet food menus. But while quality varies, there’s one company you can count on to get it right–Lord Jones. The high-end CBD company offers a luxurious touch by way of small batch gumdrops naturally flavored with citrus fruit essences.

$45, lordjones.com

Seedlip

Want to cut down on your alcohol intake? Or, perhaps, imbibe some better-for-you cocktails? Seedlip has won over drinkers and teetotalers alike with its gin-like distilled spirit sans alcohol, sugar, or artificial ingredients. It comes in two flavors: the sultry Spice 94 (cardamom, oak, lemon, and grapefruit) and a refreshing Garden 108 (peas, hay, spearmint, rosemary, and thyme). Pour it straight over ice or mix it like traditional alcohol with tonic and ginger ale.

$37, amazon.com

Vie Healing Jade Face Roller

Jade got a bad rap in the last few years due to its association with controversial vaginal eggs. But don’t underestimate this precious stone: Jade is a valuable (and soothing) beauty tool. This crystal-imbued face roller is designed to help reduce puffiness, improve circulation, and relax facial tension. And it doesn’t hurt that it looks good on one’s vanity.

$28, neimanmarcus.com

Lunya Washable Silk Pant Set

No one does performance sleepwear more beautifully than Lunya. The female-founded company sells modern pajamas that are both functional and luxurious. Its washable silk PJs maintain a comfy body temperature and feature a no twist-waistband, as well as slits for better range of motion. Consider it the no bunching, twisting, or fidgeting sleepwear of your dreams.

$238, lunya.com

Yoga Design Lab Infinity Mat

No more downward dog slipping and sliding with Yoga Design Lab’s beloved 2-in-1 mat and towel. The colorful collection was perfected to handle sweat–that means a grippable, non-slip mat made from tree rubber and microfibers of recycled bottles. The best part? You can throw it in the washing machine.

$68, amazon.com