This winter gear is made with plastic bottles rescued from the ocean

If you need an example of something that is unequivocally bad for the environment, here’s a suggestion: plastic water bottles. One million are sold each minute across the world, and though they’re technically recyclable, only 7% of tossed bottles become new ones. The rest end up in landfills and waterways.

Some companies are trying to mitigate this industry’s harm. Evian, for example, has pledged to create all of its plastic bottles from recycled plastic by 2025. And in recent years, the apparel industry has stepped up to make an impact by integrating recycled plastic bottles into supply chains. Adidas is integrating recycled plastic into its shoes, and the clothing startup Aday has developed a jacket spun from 41 reconstituted water bottles.

One of the sectors for which incorporating recycled plastic makes the most sense is outdoor gear. That industry began gravitating toward synthetic materials like polyester and acrylic because they were cheap to produce, and performed well in extreme conditions. But manufacturing synthetic threads is as detrimental to the environment as making plastic bottles is. They both, after all, originate as crude oils, and not only are the processes water and energy intensive, they also require the use of chemicals that contaminate the environment.

Companies like The North Face recognize that their use of synthetic materials is at odds with their sustainability goals–but also crucial for delivering their outdoorsy customers the high performance gear they expect. The ThermoBall, for instance, is one of the brand’s signature jackets. It’s got a quilted look as a result of its design, which features clusters of synthetic insulation designed to trap heat.

This fall, The North Face rolled out an updated version of the ThermoBall, called the ThermoBall Eco, which is made from recycled materials. The shell is made from recycled polyester, and the insulation includes at least five plastic bottles that otherwise would’ve ended up in landfill.

“Sustainable business practices are a part of our DNA,” says Tim Bantle, general manager for The North Face’s urban exploration and mountain lifestyle divisions. In 2017, the company introduced a “climate beneficial” beanie made with wool sourced from a sheep farm that sequesters carbon, and earlier this year, launched a collection of shirts and sweatshirts made from plastic collected from Yosemite, Grand Teton, and Great Smoky Mountains National Parks.

The ThermoBall, Bantle says, is one of The North Face’s largest product collections, and being able to convert the whole line is a testament to how much materials innovation has evolved. “There are so many areas across our products where we could switch to more sustainable practices, but sometimes the technology or science hasn’t caught up,” he says. “In this case, everything lined up.”