Ivanka Trump had a lot to say about smart email practices in her book

[Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore]
By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

News yesterday that senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump had used a personal email account to do government business didn’t come as a complete shock. It was, however, ironic. Who can forget the giant stink her father, President Donald Trump, made about Hillary Clinton using a personal email server for her work as Secretary of State?

It’s doubly ironic because Ivanka Trump had a lot to say about proper email practices in her 2010 book The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life. The excerpt below, in which Trump talks about the importance of understanding how emails can come back to haunt you, says it all:

