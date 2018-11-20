Ivanka Trump had a lot to say about smart email practices in her book

News yesterday that senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump had used a personal email account to do government business didn’t come as a complete shock. It was, however, ironic. Who can forget the giant stink her father, President Donald Trump, made about Hillary Clinton using a personal email server for her work as Secretary of State?

How can Hillary run the economy when she can't even send emails without putting entire nation at risk? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2016

It’s doubly ironic because Ivanka Trump had a lot to say about proper email practices in her 2010 book The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life. The excerpt below, in which Trump talks about the importance of understanding how emails can come back to haunt you, says it all: