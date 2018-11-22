Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live stream: How to watch online without cable

Amazon may rule the retail universe in the 21st century, but Macy’s is still running the show when it comes to beloved holiday traditions.

The 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off today (Thursday, November 22) in New York City, armed with a fleet of giant balloons that includes classic favorites like Charlie Brown and the Grinch, to more recent additions like Spongebob, Pikachu, and even that weird elf parents use to keep their kids on the straight and narrow. You can find a full list of balloons here.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET, with a route that takes it from West 77th Street on Manhattan’s Upper West Side all the way down to Herald Square, where Macy’s most famous location lives.

As usual, NBC will air coverage of the parade, but since cord-cutters like holiday traditions, too, I’ve rounded up some ways to live-stream the event online. Enjoy the miracle!