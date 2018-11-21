Want to avoid conflict this Thanksgiving? Try asking questions

If you have a family member who isn’t shy about voicing their political beliefs, you’re probably approaching this year’s Thanksgiving get-together with at least some sense of dread. You’re not alone. And since this year’s Thanksgiving occurs just a few weeks after the most contentious midterm elections in recent memory, the tension could be running especially high.

Sure, you can try to impose a ban on political discussion during the holiday gathering–good luck with that. When politics are this much on people’s minds, it’s impossible to avoid it altogether. Even chitchats about the weather can turn into a debate on climate change. A rant about football can lead to arguments about Colin Kaepernick.

But there’s a simple conversational recipe to keep the peace this Thanksgiving: ask three parts “question” to one part “statement.” Because if we’re asking a lot more than we’re telling–and we’re asking those questions with good intentions and the right tone–we can have more civil, engaging conversations, even with those who don’t share our views.

Questions don’t divide people. Answers do

The writer and humanitarian Elie Wiesel once observed: “People are united by questions. It is the answers that divide them.” In my years researching the power of questioning for a series of books on the subject, I talked to expert communicators in various fields–hostage negotiators, conflict resolution specialists, therapists, and coaches. I found that they always turn to questions when they need to build trust and rapport with others pretty quickly. These professionals often must forge connections with people who are angry, alienated, and in some cases dangerous–people who are even more difficult to reach than your obnoxious uncle.

When you ask someone a question, “you’re showing that you care about that person,” notes relationships researcher and professor of psychology Arthur Aron. Beyond that, if the question you ask is a good one, Aron says, “it encourages that other person to reveal something about themselves. That creates an opportunity for you to respond to what they are revealing.”

In his 30 years of research, Aron has found that after sharing a series of questions and answers, his study participants, who may be from very backgrounds and social groups, tend to like and understand each other much better. The positive feelings can extend toward the whole overall group of the other person–for example, Aron found that after exchanging thoughtful questions with someone from another race, a participant was more likely to have a positive feeling about that individual and all members of the other race.

The key to asking productive questions

A lot depends on what you ask and how you ask it. When asking questions in general–and especially when questioning someone who holds very different views than yours–you should be guided by your own unspoken question: What can I learn from this person who sees things differently than I do?