5 easy things you can do to make World Children’s Day 2018 more meaningful

Today is a good day to feel blue and for once it’s not because of the news cycle, but for a good cause. On this date way back in 1959, the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child . It is also the date in 1989 when the UN General assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child . Now, November 20 marks World Children’s Day and people are going blue to show their support for giving every child a childhood.

To mark the occasion, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, the youngest UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, teamed up with a few other UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors including Orlando Bloom, Liam Neeson, YouTube star Lilly Singh, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, and the Blue Man Group to stand up for children everywhere.

If you want to get involved, too, here are five things you can do right now to help improve the lives of children in the United States and around the world: