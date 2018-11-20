advertisement
  2:45 pm

The “President Hillary” alt universe on Twitter is not the liberal fantasy you’d imagine

A comedian’s Twitter imagines if POTUS Hillary had written Trump’s worse tweets and shows the limits of what behavior our culture accepts from women.

[Animation: Flickr user Gage Skidmore, (Clinton) (Trump)]
By Joe Berkowitz

The shock of Election Night 2016 pushed a lot of Americans into looking at reality in new ways. Previously oblivious folks became politically active for the first time ever. One man retreated into an elaborate, self-imposed total news blackout. A lot of people purchased the novel 1984.

Comedian Laurie Kilmartin, meanwhile, began to document The New Normal as if it were occurring from a different part of the multiverse–specifically, the part where Hillary Clinton had been elected president. Two years on, she is still doing it.

But Kilmartin’s rendering of President Hillary Clinton has been no liberal fantasia. Rather than channeling the day-to-day doings of an administration that would never be, Kilmartin used her conceit to attribute Donald Trump’s most egregious moments to the fictional first female president. Kilmartin’s Twitter creation is a photo-negative timeline of Donald Trump’s presidency that imagines Clinton doing exactly what he does. The unspoken part of each tweet is the media and the rest of the world reacting to her trying to get away with it.

The comic first started chronicling her bizarro world version of America right after Trump’s inauguration.

At the time, Kilmartin–an author and veteran TV writer who’s currently working on Conan–could have only imagined how relatively tame and quaint Trump’s crowd-size lies would soon seem.

Going down the rabbit hole of Kilmartin’s tweets reveals anew what a farce it is that Trump appears unencumbered by truth or consequences.

Looking at this administration through the prism of Hillary Clinton headlines also offers a reflection of our own biases. Hillary Clinton inspired a unique kind of ire in the people who opposed her, so just imagine the apocalyptic rage haters would be spewing if these Trumpian headlines had actually been attributed to her in real life. The anti-Hillary bile would be the most combustible, but you can sub in any liberal female politician and imagine a response that’s almost as apoplectic. (Hi, Speaker Pelosi.)

The echo you’re hearing right now is all the phantom conservative outrage Donald Trump’s actions somehow still never seems to stir up.

Two years after his election, as women overwhelmingly succeeded in the midterms, this thread is a stark reminder of the gulf separating standards of acceptable behavior between men and women–even the Sliding Doors versions of those women. Have a look below at some more of our favorite examples from Kilmartin’s collection.

