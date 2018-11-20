The “President Hillary” alt universe on Twitter is not the liberal fantasy you’d imagine

The shock of Election Night 2016 pushed a lot of Americans into looking at reality in new ways. Previously oblivious folks became politically active for the first time ever. One man retreated into an elaborate, self-imposed total news blackout . A lot of people purchased the novel 1984 .

Comedian Laurie Kilmartin, meanwhile, began to document The New Normal as if it were occurring from a different part of the multiverse–specifically, the part where Hillary Clinton had been elected president. Two years on, she is still doing it.

But Kilmartin’s rendering of President Hillary Clinton has been no liberal fantasia. Rather than channeling the day-to-day doings of an administration that would never be, Kilmartin used her conceit to attribute Donald Trump’s most egregious moments to the fictional first female president. Kilmartin’s Twitter creation is a photo-negative timeline of Donald Trump’s presidency that imagines Clinton doing exactly what he does. The unspoken part of each tweet is the media and the rest of the world reacting to her trying to get away with it.

The comic first started chronicling her bizarro world version of America right after Trump’s inauguration.

Fact check: President Hillary Clinton overstates crowd size at her inaugural. https://t.co/zpYLDTNqie — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) January 22, 2017

At the time, Kilmartin–an author and veteran TV writer who’s currently working on Conan–could have only imagined how relatively tame and quaint Trump’s crowd-size lies would soon seem.