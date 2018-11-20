Admit it, you totally want this $144K, Mad Men-inspired RV

Paging all fans of midcentury modernism! Instagram’s favorite interior design style is merging with another photogenic design phenomenon , the RV ( #vanlife , anyone?).

The Draper is a Mad Men-inspired tiny home on wheels. The RV’s interiors are made of white-washed pine, with 10-foot-tall ceilings, recessed lighting, and clerestory windows that make the whole thing look like a shrunken version of Don’s swanky apartment. There’s a sleeping loft, a walk in-shower, a washer and dryer, and even a mud room.

On the outside, the Draper has the angular shapes that define many midcentury-modern homes. One side lowers to become a deck, exposing a window and a wooden exterior. It’s the ideal place to sit in your Eames molded plastic rockers (or knock-offs) and gaze up at the stars.

Made by the luxury mobile home company LandArk, the Draper costs a whopping $144,900. In a world of Eames knock-offs and #vanlife aspirations, Draper is right at home.