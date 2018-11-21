11 movies for sneaking social messages to your family this Thanksgiving

The biggest lie foisted upon us by untold reels of cinema is that not only do comeuppances usually come, they often arrive in a timely manner. The high-seas pirate is keelhauled, the stock market scoundrel financially ruined, the duplicitous Romeo unceremoniously dumped. This is what pop culture has promised us, along with hoverboards .

As it turns out, a lifetime of moviegoing has actually left us unprepared for a world where no fallout has yet befallen Donald Trump on this, the third Thanksgiving since the 2016 election.

For the third year in a row, many of us who are barely holding it together through each day’s unique yet familiar tortures must trudge home to parents with whom we fundamentally disagree on everything. For the third year in a row, the tension between liberal and conservative family members will be potent enough to marinate the turkey in an extra coat of ennui. But for anyone dreading having to rehash the same old dinner table arguments again, like fourth-day leftovers, I offer a simple solution: Don’t make your political and social points at the dinner table. Make them in your Netflix queue.

That’s right, movies may have damaged us with unrealistic expectations for satisfying conclusions, but they may just be our Thanksgiving salvation. Below you will find 11 crowd-pleasing films to watch over Thanksgiving that will stealthily deliver social messages to your Trump-loving family, like so many Trojan Turkeys. Not be confused with regular old (lower case) turkeys (aka terrible movies), these films will have the whole room subconsciously gobbling down anti-MAGA ideology, and the only arguments you’ll have will be over whether it’s too soon for round two of dessert.

Black Panther

On the surface: An origin story-free Marvel franchise-starter with an on-fire director (Creed’s Ryan Coogler), dazzling action scenes, and a fully realized depiction of high-tech utopia Wakanda.

The message: Not all African countries are “shithole countries”; build bridges, not walls.

A Quiet Place

On the surface: A left-field horror-thriller hit from writer/director/star John Krasinski about a family trying to evade monsters who kill anything that makes a sound.