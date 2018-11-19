“The space bar trick” is the most amazing feature in iOS 12, and the internet just realized it

A food blogger from Atlanta named Krissy Brierre-Davis sparked a great awakening on the internet Sunday when she posted about a very handy iPhone feature she discovered by accident.

How come you guys never told me this iPhone trick? I feel duped. pic.twitter.com/2RfRhI4Y1X — Krissy Brierre-Davis (@krissys_kitchen) November 18, 2018

The feature, called “trackpad mode,” is new in the iOS 12 operating system, which came out this fall. Before that, if you had a phone that supported “3D Touch,” you could press and hold anywhere on the iPhone keyboard and it would immediately go into trackpad mode. You can still do that, but now the feature works on all iPhones, including the new lower-priced iPhone Xr.

this just changed my entire life https://t.co/eyQ37r6by4 — rat king (@MikeIsaac) November 19, 2018

Apple has never done very much to boost awareness of this great feature. Of course, what the company should do is fly to Atlanta and make a series of ads about “trackpad mode” starring Brierre-Davis herself. Perhaps a reenactment of the fateful moment when the food blogger discovered the feature, tweeted, and changed the world.