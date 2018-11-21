Cirque du Soleil’s new show is spectacular, and so is its technology

A few minutes before intermission of the Cirque du Soleil’s wonderful new show, Volta, the audience is treated to a nostalgic remembrance of the formative years of Waz, the main character. Called “Daydreaming,” the segment reveals Waz’s memories of his childhood and mother. As the adult Waz sits and gazes off into the distance watching old home movies, we see those moments displayed large and in brilliant color on the outer walls of the room in which he’s sitting.

One of the magical things about Cirque du Soleil is that, for 35 years, show after show, the Montreal-based company has transfixed audiences worldwide without revealing the many layers of technology and automation going on behind the scenes as acrobats soar, jugglers wow, and clowns amuse. The idea is that the audience needn’t think about it. And here, too, even as we see Waz’s teen years unfold, our minds aren’t on the technology enabling it.

But with Volta, Cirwue has raised its own personal bar when it comes to technology–and the result is right there, front and center, for all to see.

There are currently 20 Cirque shows spread around the world. Volta, the newest, made its San Francisco premiere last week, marking 30 years that the Cirque has been coming to town. Throughout the two-hour show, scene after scene takes place in and around a large movable cube. Moments like “Daydreaming” are played out on the inside, where Waz sits amid mementos and ponders his past, while the video montage of his childhood is played out in gorgeous, high-resolution video on the outside.

Comprised of two walls of 42 individual direct-view LED panels, the 13,000-pound cube is both Waz’s refuge and an expression of his ambition to evolve from someone who loved and was great at action sports like BMX–which is represented in Volta’s joyous and exuberant final scene–to more grownup pursuits, like contemporary dance.

Throughout the show, we see stunning high-quality visuals on the cube’s side, sometimes no more than boisterous explosions of color, and sometimes melancholic musings on Waz’s past.

The cube is reminiscent of a similar prop in Needles & Opium, a 2017 play from Robert Lepage, himself a theatrical wunderkind from Quebec. In that show, the cube is also used as a center of the story and as a canvas for lighting effects, although using projection, not LEDs.