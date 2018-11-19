Unfortunately the new Dunkin’ Espresso-Wear fashion collection isn’t real

You have to make them. Even if it’s some ultra-limited-edition, 25 pairs-to-random-contest-winners-type situation. This is 2018, and if you’re going to joke about making a product, you gotta make the product.
To help launch its new espresso drinks, Dunkin’ released an ad for a faux-fashion line called “Espresso-Wear.” Yep, Cappu-chinos, Americano-veralls and Latte-nk Tops, to help people keep their hands free and their espresso drinks close by at all times. Of course, it’s ridiculous. But we live in ridiculous times, which have seen the actual launch of Pizza Hut Pie Tops–actual shoes that order pizza and pause your TV:
Times that have seen high-end streetwear collaborating with The Colonel:
And the Golden Arches:
Check out our #ThatstheMIX lookbook starring @superduperkyle and capsule collection designed by @joefreshgoods to launch #MIXbySpriteTropicBerry made with classic lemon-lime and natural ????????????flavors. Find out how you can get an item of the collection available at select @mcdonalds locations this Friday May 25! Link in bio. NO PURCH NEC. 13+. Must be present in part. restaurants in Atlanta Chicago L.A & NYC. Activations begins at approx. 2:00 pm local time and ends when supplies run out or at 4:30 pm whichever is earlier on 5/25/18. For complete rules free method of entry prizes odds & all details see link and poster or sponsor’s representative at restaurant.
Even Chili’s is opening a pop-up retail shop for Cyber Monday. Marketers are looking for any and every advantage to gain our attention. Dunkin Donuts’ spot is a funny ad with a novel concept, but you can also imagine the social potential of sending out real Dunkin’ duds and showing off how they perform IRL. A spokesperson for the brand’s agency BBDO New York said Dunkin’ is looking into the idea of making these real, but for now is concentrating on the actual new espresso drink products.
Of course, if Dunkin’ doesn’t end up making them, those handy pockets could easily fit a beer can. Your move, Miller High Life.