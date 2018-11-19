Unfortunately the new Dunkin’ Espresso-Wear fashion collection isn’t real

You have to make them. Even if it’s some ultra-limited-edition, 25 pairs-to-random-contest-winners-type situation. This is 2018, and if you’re going to joke about making a product, you gotta make the product.

To help launch its new espresso drinks, Dunkin’ released an ad for a faux-fashion line called “Espresso-Wear.” Yep, Cappu-chinos, Americano-veralls and Latte-nk Tops, to help people keep their hands free and their espresso drinks close by at all times. Of course, it’s ridiculous. But we live in ridiculous times, which have seen the actual launch of Pizza Hut Pie Tops–actual shoes that order pizza and pause your TV:

Times that have seen high-end streetwear collaborating with The Colonel:

And the Golden Arches:

Even Chili’s is opening a pop-up retail shop for Cyber Monday. Marketers are looking for any and every advantage to gain our attention. Dunkin Donuts’ spot is a funny ad with a novel concept, but you can also imagine the social potential of sending out real Dunkin’ duds and showing off how they perform IRL. A spokesperson for the brand’s agency BBDO New York said Dunkin’ is looking into the idea of making these real, but for now is concentrating on the actual new espresso drink products.

Of course, if Dunkin’ doesn’t end up making them, those handy pockets could easily fit a beer can. Your move, Miller High Life.