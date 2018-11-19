SNL sides with billionaire Jeff Bezos, not everyday New Yorkers, on HQ2

Last week, about 100 New York politicians, union organizers, and concerned citizens rallied together to reject what Amazon is delivering to their doorstep.

The monolithic, all-purpose company–which increasingly looks like the villain in every 1980s Paul Verhoeven movie–announced its plans last week to set up half of its second headquarters in Queens. (The other half is slated for Arlington, Virginia.) New Yorkers are typically an opinionated bunch, and many of us have questions—chief among them, why on earth are we reportedly paying as much as $112,000 in subsidies for every Amazon job when our subways are far less reliable than the showtime dancers who perform on them?

As a 40-plus-year-old New York institution, Saturday Night Live seemed poised to be the voice of the people on this issue. On the latest episode, however, the team at SNL made it crystal clear their concerns about Amazon skew far above street level.

Toward the beginning of the show, host Steve Carell appeared in a bald cap as unsettlingly shiny zillionaire Jeff Bezos. The pretaped sketch seized on the idea that Amazon’s two new locations are perhaps not coincidentally near strongholds against Bezos’s bête noire, Trump.

Carell sells the bit with a funny performance, but really, it feels like a cop-out. It’s a way to comment on Amazon’s controversial move to New York without commenting at all on how New York feels about it. Some viewers even wondered on Twitter whether the sketch might have been sponsored content.

Can anyone out there confirm that the Amazon sketch on SNL last night was branded content? If so, I think the foremost satire show in America doing branded for politically connected corporations is, well, bad! — Brenden Schitt (@brendengallager) November 18, 2018

When Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost offered their official positions on Amazon’s move to the city, though, they made the relatively benign Bezos sketch look like anti-capitalist screed Sorry to Bother You in comparison.