10 early Black Friday tech deals you can find on Amazon right now

We all seem to have agreed that it’s totally okay to begin playing holiday music the day after Halloween, so why not move up when we celebrate Black Friday, too?
Amazon is doing just this because it wants to dominate anything and everything shopping-related. And so even though it’s only Monday, the company already has a fair amount of early Black Friday deals going on this week, but you have to act fast to make sure you don’t miss out. Here’s a rundown of some of the tech-gadget deals you can snag this week. This will hopefully make it so that you don’t have to wait in line at 4 a.m. come Friday morning.
- The Fire HD 10 tablet is currently going for $99.99 (compared to the list price of $149.99).
- Various versions of Amazon’s Fire TV devices are on sale. The Fire TV stick is going for $34.99 (compared to $49.99), the Fire TV Cube is down to $59.99 (compared to $119.99), the 1TB Fire TV Recast is on sale for $219.99 (compared to $279.99), and the 500GB Fire TV Recast is $179.99 (compared to $229.99).
- Certified refurbished Echos are down to $59.99 (compared to $79.99).
- Many TVs are on sale–including LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, which is $696.99 (compared to its usual price of $1,199.99).
- Bose SoundLink wireless headphones are down to $199 (compared to $279).
- A Ring Alarm Home Security System is priced at $188.98 (compared to $268.98).
There are many more deals on the site. It’s going to take some sifting to find the best ones. Good luck out there.