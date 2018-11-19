Amazon Prime members will be able to watch Aquaman in cinemas a week early

The online shopping giant has teamed up with a number of movie theater chains including AMC, Regal, National Amusement Theaters, and ArcLight Cinemas to offer a super-hero-sized perk to Amazon Prime members. Starting today, Prime members can buy tickets to Aquaman for screenings that will take place at over a thousand cinemas in the U.S. on December 15–a week before the movie hits screens for general audiences on December 21.

This isn’t the first time Amazon has teamed up with cinema chains to cross-promote a film and its Amazon Prime service. The company did it twice in 2017 with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Hotel Transylvania 3. Now let’s just hope Aquaman isn’t a letdown like most DCEU films (ahem, looking at you Batman vs. Superman).