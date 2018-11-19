Twitter’s Christmas ad about a real-life mistaken identity is genius

The ad features real-life Twitter user John Lewis who tweets from the handle @johnlewis . Of course, “John Lewis” is also the name of one of the U.K.’s most popular retail chains, which tweets under the handle @jlandpartners . However, that doesn’t stop people mistakenly tweeting to John Lewis, the man, tens of thousands of times every year.

But instead of just ignoring these tweets meant for the U.K. retailer, John Lewis, who is American and teaches computer science at Virginia Tech University, has spent a lot of time over the years regularly and politely (and sometimes hilariously) answering the tweets he receives that are meant for the retailer.

The only time I use straws are when I stick them on my teeth and pretend I'm a walrus. @jlandpartners https://t.co/wjiaUD8944 — John Lewis (@johnlewis) November 17, 2018

And that is the whole premise behind Twitter U.K.’s holiday ad, which sees the actual Lewis sitting behind his desk responding to holiday-themed tweets meant for the British retailer from his home in Blacksburg, Virginia. You can check out the full ad below.