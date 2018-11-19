The iPhone might not have a merry Christmas

That’s because in addition to cutting back on iPhone XR production earlier this month, Apple has reportedly told manufacturers it will also cut back on iPhone XS production, says the Wall Street Journal. The Journal cites the lower than anticipated demand for the new models and an overall shrinking smartphone market that has made it more difficult for Apple to anticipate how many units it will need for the holiday season.
Weaker demand in China is also reportedly another reason for the cuts. Though Apple is thought to have cut iPhone XR production by 30% earlier this year, the report suggests iPhone XS and XS Max cuts are less steep. Apple’s stock has fallen more than 5% recently after it told investors it would no longer report iPhone unit sales and issued a lower-than-expected sales forecast for the Christmas quarter.