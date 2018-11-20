This campaign is fighting the California wildfires with fire emojis

Imagine, in your mind, the fire emoji: the signifier of all things hot on the Internet. But you know what else is fire right now? California , and in a terribly literal way, as the state continues to suffer from devastating wildfires that have left dozens dead, hundreds missing, and tens of thousands displaced from their homes.

A new charity movement on Twitter hopes to harness the power of that digital fire to assist those hurt by the real one. Starting last week, hundreds of people who tweeted messages containing the fire emoji began receiving replies from other users with the hashtag #FightFireWithFire and a link to donate to a Crowdrise page seeking $10,000 for the California Community Foundation.

Here’s one example:

Miami-based ad agency Alma DDB designed the pro bono campaign, which it hopes will go viral. As the message on the Crowdrise page reads: “We know fire is on your mind because the fire emoji is one of the most used emojis on the Internet. We want to turn your use of the fire emoji into a donation to fight the California Fires.”

But wait, they also spell it out in emoji.

Alma creative director Gabriel Ferrer says his team came up with the idea after tracking emoji trends and realizing that the fire icon is used about 65 million times a day. “We just thought that might be a very interesting way to reach people and create that awareness,” he says.

The goal is to continue to keep victims, firefighters, and aid workers in mind by resetting social media’s short-lived attention span. “Yes, these sneakers are fire, this sports highlight is fire, this album is fire, but you know, there’s still a real fire out there,” says Ferrer, summarizing what he hopes will be the continuing train of thought, inspired by different kinds of shareable images and videos like the one below.