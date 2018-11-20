High-tech redlining: AI is quietly upgrading institutional racism

During the Great Depression, the federal government created the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation, which made low-interest home loans, and the Federal Housing Administration, which guaranteed mortgages made by private banks. The people running HOLC didn’t know much, if anything, about local borrowers, so they constructed “residential safety maps” that graded neighborhoods on a scale of A to D, with D neighborhoods color-coded in red to denote undesirable, high-risk areas. These “redlined” maps were also used by FHA and private businesses, and spilled over into banking, insurance, and retail stores, creating a vicious cycle of restricted services and deteriorating neighborhoods.

Many private banks had their own redlined maps. In California, for example, Security First National Bank created a Los Angeles neighborhood rating system. Most neighborhoods in Central L. A. were redlined, often with explicit notations about “concentrations of Japanese and Negroes.” Boyle Heights was said to be “honeycombed with diverse and subversive elements.” Watts was redlined because it was a melting pot of not only Blacks and Japanese, but also Germans, Greeks, Italians, and Scots.

The 1968 Fair Housing Act outlawed redlining. However, in the age of Big Data, employment, insurance, and loan applications are increasingly being evaluated by data mining models that are not as overt but may be even more pernicious than color-coded maps, because they are not limited by geographic boundaries, and because their inner workings are often hidden.

No one, not even the programmers who write the code, know exactly how black-box algorithms make their assessments, but it is almost certain that these algorithms directly or indirectly consider gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and the like: call it hi-tech redlining. It is not moral or ethical to penalize individuals because they share group characteristics that a black-box algorithm has found to be correlated statistically with behavior.

Many algorithms for evaluating job candidates identify statistical patterns in the characteristics of current employees. The chief scientist for one company acknowledged that some of the factors chosen by its software do not make sense. For example, the software found that several good programmers in its database visited a particular Japanese manga site frequently; so it decided that people who visit this site are likely to be good programmers. The chief scientist said that, “Obviously, it’s not a causal relationship,” but argued that it was still useful because there was a strong statistical correlation. This is an excruciating example of the ill-founded belief–even by people who should know better–that statistical patterns are more important than common sense.

The CEO also said that the company’s algorithm looks at dozens of factors, and constantly changes the variables considered important as correlations come and go. She believes that the ever-changing list of variables demonstrates the model’s power and flexibility. A more compelling interpretation is that the algorithm captures transitory coincidental correlations that are of little value. If these were causal relationships, they would not come and go. They would persist and be useful. An algorithm that uses coincidental correlations to evaluate job applicants is almost surely biased. How fair is it if a Mexican-American female does not spend time at a Japanese manga site that is popular with white male software engineers?

Similarly, Amazon recently abandoned an attempt to develop customized algorithms for evaluating the resumes of applicants. The algorithms trained on the resumes of job applicants over the previous ten years, and favored people who were like the (mostly male) people Amazon had hired in the past. Candidates who went to all-women’s colleges were downgraded because men who worked at Amazon hadn’t gone to those colleges. Ditto with candidates who played on female sports teams.