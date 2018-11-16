Whole Foods just named the top 10 healthy food trends for 2019

As the food industry increasingly adopts greater health and wellness trends, once wholly unknown categories are now becoming more mainstream. That means Kellogg’s now sells a probiotic cereal and Coca-Cola is potentially contemplating CBD beverages.

Whole Foods, a leading retailer in the healthy foods space, just announced the emerging trends creeping into your shopping cart. Some seem thoroughly expected (faux meat), while others sound rather novel (Pacific Rim flavors). Will these categories fare as well as predicted? In years past, Whole Foods pretty much hit the mark: In 2016, it was “coconut everything” and wellness tonics, while 2017 marked plant-based diets and sparkling water.

So, maybe get excited about seaweed snacks?