5 ways you can hide your nerves when giving a speech

What’s the reaction you have when you see a speaker who’s nervous? Chances are, you probably catch the feeling, feel their suffering, and cringe at the thought that it could be you. Then you’ll probably start hoping that it will never be you. Fear is a powerful emotion and is extremely contagious.

It’s normal to be anxious when you’re giving a speech. You don’t necessarily need to fight it. You just need to manage it so that it comes through in your demeanor. Here are the five tools you can use to hide your nerves when you’re giving a speech.

1) Breathe

Everything starts with self-awareness. Understand how loudly you breathe–whether you gasp or sigh, your listeners will notice the breath you take before you speak.

The best way to do this is to focus on the exhale. Under pressure, your nervousness drives you to want more. A big breath is good, and a bigger breath is even better. Think about controlling your breath like taking a sip of air–the less air you have to hold, the less sound you’ll make when you breathe.

2) Pace yourself

When speakers get nervous, they accelerate into a fast-paced delivery that showcases a hyper level of intensity. But this kind of rapid-fire delivery is incredibly jarring to the audience, and they might end up focusing on that feeling rather than the substance of your message.

The best way to keep the focus on your message is to get into a relaxed rhythm. To discover what this means for you, notice your pace next time you walk–what feels comfortable? Then start talking–mentally if you’re in the streets with lots of people, or out loud if you’re alone in the woods. Let your speaking connect with your walking, and notice how your sentence structure changes. Pay attention to when you pause and what patterns naturally emerge when you let your movement drive your sentence structure.

By taking this whole body approach to your speaking, you’ll discover the control that comes from grounding your speech in your natural rhythm. It’s a small exercise that can make a big difference.