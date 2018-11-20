How Sarah Flint designed the “perfect” Meghan Markle-approved heel

Finding a pair of heels that is both attractive and comfortable can be like spotting a unicorn. Heels you can actually walk in often look stodgy and schoolmarmish, while the most beautifully crafted ones will leave you with blisters and swollen toes.

But thank goodness, things are changing. I’ve reported before on a new flock of female-founded startups that are designing comfortable heels. Brands like Antonia Saint, True Gault, and Marion Parke have tweaked the design of the heel to make glamorous sandals, pumps, and booties that don’t cause pain.

Add Sarah Flint, a 30-year-old shoe designer, to that list. She’s spent the last two years perfecting the design of a $355 heel called “Perfect Pump” that blends comfort and elegance. And it’s been a remarkable hit, selling out repeatedly since its debut this past spring.

Women wax lyrical about them on Instagram. “The placement of the heel is so perfect,” writes one user called primroserebellion. “The only pump I’ll ever wear,” writes mollywipf. Customers want to know when they will ship to Australia and Finland. They’ve also taken off with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga, and Karlie Kloss, who have all been photographed wearing them.

Flint has a prestigious pedigree when it comes to design. She graduated from Parsons and the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York with degrees in accessories design, then trained in shoemaking in Ars Sutoria, the famed shoe academy in Milan. She also spent time inside a shoe factory to see how the workers crafted each pair. Along the way, she says, she noticed that most of the world’s best and most acclaimed designers were not interested in creating shoes for the everyday woman.

“I saw so many incredibly beautiful shoe brands, especially in the luxury space, but none of them were focused on comfort,” Flint says. “Most of them were focused on the kinds of shoe that women wear once or twice a year–really virtuosic ones with a million studs or feathers. It seemed crazy to spend $800 on shoes that you could barely stand in after a few hours.”

In 2013, when Flint was only 25, she launched her own brand with the singular goal of creating a beautiful, walkable shoe. After her years in Italy, she decided she wanted to make her shoes there because she felt that the craftsmanship and quality was unparalleled. But when she went to the factories to make her first batch of shoes, she faced incredible resistance when she tried to get them to make heels engineered for comfort.