For Cuyana, the leather tote bag wars are personal

Exactly six years ago, the leather tote bag became an essential in working women’s closets, along with a pair of blue jeans, black heels, and a simple button-down shirt. Shilpa Shah would know. As the cofounder of Cuyana, a women’s fashion startup based in San Francisco, she made it her job to stay on top of what women wanted, particularly educated millennial women.

Back in 2013, as Shah was gearing up to launch her new label, it was clear to her that the leather tote bag, an elevated version of the humble rectangular shoulder bag, was going to be the next big thing. “I could see it in the zeitgeist,” Shah tells me. “Women were living these busy, multifaceted lives, and needed a bag that they could fill up and take everywhere, from the office to the weekend to their travels. We really believed that the leather tote would be the ‘it’ bag that women would keep coming back to.”

She was right. Leather totes have become ubiquitous, and now carry professional women throughout their days and even careers. Take Minali Chatani, who graduated in 2013 from the Rhode Island School of Design and received Cuyana’s very first tote bag as a graduation present. She carried it through her first job as a designer for Bloomingdales, and then as she became the head of brand creative at Sweetgreen. These days, she’s just cofounded a design-oriented pet products company called Wild One, and she’s carrying the same black leather tote. “It’s literally taken me through my entire career,” she says.

When I speak with women who own a leather tote, they consistently point to its functionality and versatility as selling points. Unlike a structured work satchel, or a hand bag, a tote can fit a lot of items without losing its shape. And if it’s made from leather, it can fit in with both a casual outfit as well as a more formal look. Women stuff their totes with everything, from their laptops to their gym clothes to their lunches, as they go about their days. New moms use their totes for work during the week, then throw in a couple of diapers and a changing pad when they’re out with their babies on the weekend.

Cuyana became synonymous with its totes as soon as the brand launched. But it’s far from the only tote maker on the market: Many other brands began flooding the market with their own versions around the same time. Among the best known are Madewell’s $168 Transport Tote and Everlane’s $175 Day Market Tote, but everyone from Fossil to Gap to Cole Haan has their own version.

But even though leather totes abound, very few brands have invested as heavily in the intricacies of leather tote design as Cuyana, which now has a family of five tote bags, most of which are priced between $175 and $215. Cuyana was named the “best leather tote for women” by the Wirecutter, the New York Times’s independent review site, beating out its competitors. Shah says that even as Cuyana has expanded its product range, its leather totes are still a significant revenue driver, so it made sense for the brand to continue investing in its tote collection.

“After years of speaking to our customers, we discovered that women had very strong and distinct preferences about what they are looking for,” Shah says. “Early on, we committed to trying to become the go-to brand for totes, so we wanted to make totes with what seem on the surface like very minor differences.”