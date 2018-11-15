“Overall, Sheryl is doing great work”: Mark Zuckerberg on defense after damning NYT report

Facebook held a conference call with journalists today, in part to address damning revelations in Wednesday’s New York Times story about the company’s slow response to the hijack of its social network by Russian operatives.

Under pressure to soothe Wall Street and Washington, CEO Mark Zuckerberg answered some questions about the investigation squarely, but he struggled to answer others. He opened the call by saying the NYT piece was wrong in implying that Facebook was not interested in finding the truth about the Russian infestation. “To suggest that we were not interested in knowing the truth, or that we were hiding the truth, is not true,” he said.

Zuckerberg was asked several times on the call if people from Facebook had been fired over the mishandling of the Russian election meddling, or if they would be. “I just generally don’t talk about that,” he told one journalist during the extended Q&A session that took up most of the hour-plus call. “Managing personnel … is an important part of company management, and it’s ongoing,” Zuckerberg said.

Who is accountable?

Asked whether the Times story’s main character, COO Sheryl Sandberg, might be fired, he said: “Overall, Sheryl is doing great work, and she will continue to be my partner in the work,” Zuckerberg said. “We have made great progress, and she’s a big reason for that.”

One of the main contentions of the NYT story is that both Zuckerberg and Sandberg delegated, or were not aware of, major strategic decisions related to its response to the Russian hijacking of its network to influence the 2016 election.

“When you run a company of 10,000 people there are going to people out there that are doing things you don’t know about,” Zuckerberg said in response to a question about whether he is still the right person to run the company. “[J]ust like when you are running a social network that connects 2.2 billion people, there will be content out there that you don’t know about.”

Another troubling reveal in the NYT piece was that Facebook had retained a GOP opposition research group called Definers Public Affairs to do general PR work, but also to plant news stories critical of Facebook critics and tech rivals like Apple and Google. Its staffers wrote and published the stories at a conservative news site called NTK Network, which, it turns out, is an affiliate of Definers.