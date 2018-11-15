SpaceX live stream: Watch the Falcon 9 rocket blast off for the Qatari satellite mission

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set to launch a used Falcon 9 rocket this afternoon in what will be the spaceflight company’s 18th mission of 2018, just one mission short of a new record. Cargo includes an Es’hail-2, a communications satellite for Qatar. The launch window is scheduled to begin at 3:46 p.m. ET and will last through 5:29 ET. It’s all happening from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida–weather permitting–and viewers can live-stream the launch via SpaceX’s YouTube page and on the SpaceX website. I’ve also embedded the video below. Enjoy the fireworks!