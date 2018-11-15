A humbler Zuckerberg acknowledges Facebook’s struggle with the “ugliness of humanity”

“The past two years have shown that without sufficient safeguards, people will misuse these tools to interfere in elections, spread misinformation, and incite violence,” he wrote in a blog post Thursday. “One of the most painful lessons I’ve learned is that when you connect two billion people, you will see all the beauty and ugliness of humanity.”

Speaking to media on Thursday, the Facebook CEO and other executives appeared to take an increasingly humble tone, conceding that the social network may always face challenges with undesirable and misleading posts–an issue Zuckerberg compared to real-world crime–and even pledging to allow an “independent body” to review the site’s rulings on content.

“There’s no perfect solutions here and these really aren’t problems that you ever fully fix,” said Zuckerberg. “No one expects crime to be eliminated completely, but you expect that things will get better over time.”

In contrast to Facebook’s pledges in years gone by to simply “make the world more open and connected,” and long-held tech industry assumptions that good speech will triumph over bad in the marketplace of ideas, Zuckerberg agreed that sensationalist, damaging posts can engage more users than positive content. He also acknowledged that the company must take a role in shaping what spreads across its network. And despite past insistence that Facebook is “not a media company,” Zuckerberg compared the sensational content on the site to cable news and tabloid newspapers.

“One of the biggest issues social networks face is that, when left unchecked, people will engage disproportionately with more sensationalist and provocative content,” he wrote. “This is not a new phenomenon. It is widespread on cable news today and has been a staple of tabloids for more than a century. At scale it can undermine the quality of public discourse and lead to polarization.”

In addition to issues with U.S. election manipulation and misinformation, Facebook has faced criticism that posts on the site ignite already-raw tensions in many other countries–fanning the flames of genocidal violence in Myanmar, for instance. The company recently agreed to let French regulators study its approach to stopping hate speech.