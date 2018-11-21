Waste your Thanksgiving free time designing your own emoji

Apple designers may pore over the smallest details of emoji, from classics like the poo symbol or the dancing woman to newer additions like New York bagel and bald person . But “Sad squinting crying see-no-evil baby” is the only emoji that really matters. You didn’t get it in your latest iPhone update? That’s because I, a person of great talent, made it myself.

You can make your own, as well, using Emoji Builder. It’s a simple web page applications that lets you design emojis, with a simple palette of eyes, mouths, and accessories and a canvas where you can concoct icons. As you click on the palette the elements appear on the screen, while a control panel on the right lets you remove and modify different elements.

When you’re done, save your design–in my case, “vomiting sad face with heart and star eyes”–to your photo album and prepare to deeply confuse your unsuspecting friends and family. It’s simple, useless, and pretty damn fun, too: The perfect post-Turkey distraction.