Tinder will now tell you when other Tinder users are looking for love nearby

Tinder is making it even easier for lazy people to find love. The matchmaking app just announced that it is testing a new feature called Swipe Surge, which will send out a notification to users when there is a spike in Tinder usage in their area . That means you can just be chilling on your couch in your Slanket watching Riverdale when your phone will light up with an even better way to spend your free time.

According to Tinder, when activity is surging, your matchmaking potential is increased by 250%, and you may meet your new favorite time-killer 33% faster than swiping during those business-as-usual hours. So if you’re looking for love–or a great excuse to get out of the house when you’re home for the holidays–turn on your push notifications and wait for the Swipe Surge to come calling.

Tinder says it’s testing the feature on iOS devices in “select cities.”