This misunderstood trait could transform make you a better boss

From the moment we apply for our first job, the drumbeat of putting the best foot forward and showing strengths begins. Throughout your career, you’re competing against other candidates for that job, project, promotion, or other opportunity. Sharing that you don’t know what the heck to do next doesn’t seem like the best idea.

Vulnerability in the workplace is a misunderstood concept, says Peter Bregman, founder of leadership consultancy Bregman Partners and author of Leading with Emotional Courage: How to Have Hard Conversations, Create Accountability, and Inspire Action on Your Most Important Work. It’s not oversharing unnecessary travails, being falsely modest, or making the issues all about you and your concerns, he says. Rather, vulnerability is sharing relevant concerns, uncertainties, or requests for assistance, which insecure leaders are often reluctant to do.

But that kind of openness could be exactly the emotionally intelligent solution you need to move forward, says leadership expert Mike Robbins, author of Bring Your Whole Self to Work: How Vulnerability Unlocks Creativity, Connection, and Performance. “Most of us believe that vulnerability is weakness,” he says. “Vulnerability is risk, emotional exposure, and uncertainty. If you think about those three things, there’s really nothing meaningful or important that we can accomplish or experience in our lives, both personally and professionally, that doesn’t require one, two, or all three of those things.”

Here are four ways vulnerability can help you in the workplace:

It makes you seem stronger

When you show vulnerability by admitting that you don’t know something or that you need help, you appear stronger. Bregman says that’s because you have the confidence to admit that you don’t know everything, but are willing to reach out for answers.

“The people who don’t have a lot of self-confidence, don’t often afford themselves the ability to be vulnerable. But the people who do have a lot of self-confidence, are actually willing to show more of themselves, right? They’re willing to be vulnerable because they’re not afraid that someone might come in and take advantage of that,” Bregman says.

It makes you more authentic

If you’re a leader in an organization, there is no better way “to evoke and inspire commitment from the people around you and connection than to feel like a real human being with them,” Bregman says. Vulnerability helps keep you “relatable” and connected, and teams work much harder and more effectively when the members feel connected to each other and the person leading them, he adds.