Here are the top 5 e-commerce retailers of the 2018 holiday season

Who will be the biggest beneficiaries of all the money that shoppers will spend online during this holiday season? Research firm eMarketer thinks they know, having released their latest retail forecast for the 2018 holiday season . And while the names on the top five list are the same as last year, one retailer made huge gains at the expense of another. eMarketer says Walmart will overtake Apple to become the third largest retailer in terms of e-commerce sales this year in the U.S. Here’s how the rankings break down for 2018:

Amazon: will get a 48.0% share of all online retail sales eBay: 7.2% Walmart: 4.0% Apple: 3.9% The Home Depot: 1.6%

And this is how the top five compared in 2017:

Amazon: got a 43.1% share of all online retail sales eBay: 7.6% Apple: 3.8% Walmart: 3.3% The Home Depot: 1.4%

As you can see, Amazon looks like it will grow its share the most. It’s expected to be up almost 5% this year. On the other hand, eBay is expected to actually lose share. And while Apple is expected to increase its share by a small 0.1%, Walmart is expected to gain an extra 0.7% share of online holiday sales this year, meaning it will leapfrog Apple this year.