Uber lost more than $1 billion last quarter

The company lost $1.07 billion in the quarter.

It says much of that loss was due to the company continuing to invest in new areas such as freight shipments, bicycles, and scooters.

Still, revenue rose 38% YOY to $2.95 billion.

Uber made $12.7 billion from gross bookings (the money it makes after paying drivers their cut)–a 41% YOY gain.

Uber is still a private company, so it’s not required by law to disclose its financials. However, as you can see, it chooses to disclose a limited number of metrics each quarter. But all this will change next year if Uber’s much-anticipated IPO happens. If it does, the company could be valued as much as $120 billion–up from the $76 billion it’s currently valued at now, says Reuters.