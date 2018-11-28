AI will be used to tweak malware on the fly, warns security firm

Security firm Malwarebytes has released its annual list of predictions for cybersecurity issues in the next year. Among the company’s predictions:
- Artificial intelligence will make malware harder to detect and combat. Remote servers will be able to monitor how and when rogue problems are spotted and thwarted and adjust the software on the fly to make it more resistant to defenses, predicts Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski in a blog post announcing the predictions.
- Online checkout page “skimming,” where attackers harvest personal information and payment info from compromised shopping software, will likely rise in the new year. Companies like British Airways and Ticketmaster UK reported breaches involving payment data this year.
- On the plus side, rogue cryptocurrency mining malware will likely be less of a problem for everyday users, since it’s just not very profitable on consumer machines. Other platforms, like more powerful servers, may still be targeted, Malwarebytes predicts.
- Growing targets for malware will likely include internet routers and internet of things devices, both of which can be harnessed for sophisticated botnets and can be difficult to patch. Malwarebytes predicts Microsoft Edge, the software company’s replacement for its venerable Internet Explorer browser, will also see more attempts to find zero-day vulnerabilities as its market share grows.