Stop everything: You can get Ikea’s meatballs delivered now

The meatball company, which also sells furniture, is partnering with Uber to celebrate a Swedish tradition called Fredagsmys, which translates to “cozy Friday.” This is a thing Swedes allegedly do to celebrate the end of the workweek in the warmth of their comfy homes. The promotion will only offer three menus: The Snug, with meatballs for two, The Formal, with veggie meatballs, and the Family Platter, for four people. The menus come with fries, mashed potatoes, Daim Cake, and some donuts. According to House Beautiful, you can only order one menu at a time–but each order comes with an Ikea cushion cover, napkins, throw, and candles, all for a total of 10 British pounds for the smaller menus and £20 for the family menu.

Which brings me to the bad news, my friends: This promotion is limited to the United Kingdom. In fact, it’s limited to those people living within a two-mile radius of Ikea’s kitchen in Hoxton, London, and it will only last from November 16 to November 20. Basically, this is like Santa Claus materializing in front of your eyes to say, yes, I’m real… but I’ll never ever bring you any gifts. Also, Rudolph just pooped on your doormat.

Come on, Ikea! You can’t do this to the rest of the people who visited your stores over 2 billion times last year. If you can open stores in 25 different countries, you can make meatballs deliverable for the rest of us. And throw in the rest of your menu–herring and Kalles Kaviar, for instance–while you’re at it.