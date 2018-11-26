The case for thinking small

A surgeon needs the right tools for the job. But when a highly specialized surgical kit is missing a key tool—say, a pair of corneal scissors or an aortic cross-clamp— the O.R. becomes a much less efficient place. In recent years, however, inventory-management technologies such as RFID chips have helped health care organizations solve these problems. These technologies give hospitals, for instance, a more granular way to make sure each surgical kit is complete when it’s needed. That keeps surgeons at the operating table and reduces the costs to manually manage their tools.

Is this new way of managing surgical kits a world-beating innovation? No. Does it have the potential to fundamentally change the way health care organizations operate? Absolutely. Indeed, these smaller ideas, or micro innovations, can pay off in big ways, whether you’re running a hospital, a tech firm, or a restaurant. “Smaller ideas are incremental and are relatively easy to put into action,” says Kevin Baril, national managing principal of innovation at Grant Thornton. “But over time, these micro innovations can build on one another and really move a company to a better place.”

Micro-innovations are all around us. Smaller ideas, like Amazon’s Dash Button, Ring security systems, and Apple news feeds are making a big impact right where we work and live. They are on our washing machines, front doors, and, of course, our phones.

Thinking small can be a powerful tool for growth. But as Baril notes, too few companies embrace and support micro innovations. To see the potential in small ideas requires companies not only to understand their benefits, but also to create a corporate culture that supports them. For many companies, that requires an intentional culture shift and a firmwide effort to involve everyone from C-suite executives to entry-level employees.

The payoff can be considerable. Pursuing relatively low-risk, close-to-home innovations—say, ideas that build on the company’s existing knowledge or tap into its existing markets—tend to yield high success rates as well as strong revenue and profit bumps, according to research from the National Center of the Middle Market. Numbers show that even the smallest innovations can boost the bottom line.

MOVE QUICKLY AND PIVOT

For years, the recipe for success was a market-busting innovation that would rocket a company light years ahead of its peers. CEOs hunting for growth strategies often focused only on billion-dollar ideas, says Paul Earle, an adjunct lecturer of innovation and entrepreneurship at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. “But the real irony of corporate innovation,” he says, “is that the brands and companies you see big firms acquiring at massive multiples all started really small and would never have survived the corporate innovation process.”