Here’s what John F. Kennedy’s Twitterfeed would look like

The Presidential Twitterfeed is a modern phenomenon/hellscape, but the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation has launched a new awareness campaign that puts our current president’s habit in historical context.

Created by The Martin Agency, “Words Count” doesn’t explicitly call out President Trump for less than fully thought out tweets, but it certainly puts a fine point on the idea that what the President of the United States says actually matters.

With his inaugural address almost 58 years ago, JFK inspired Americans to action in droves, whether it was to run for office, serve their community, or join the Peace Corps. Not, say, to pick up the nearest tiki torch. He was far from perfect, but also far from public temper tantrums.

If a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich. #WordsCount — John F. Kennedy (@JohnFKennedy) November 14, 2018

Steven Rothstein, executive director at the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, said in a statement, “Today, we see citizen activism on the rise, increased voter participation rates and a new generation that is speaking out and getting involved in the political process. With the launch of this effort, we hope JFK’s words will speak directly to them, with the immediacy and urgency of a modern platform, to be a guiding light as they set out to shape our future.”