  11:30 am

Fox News may be on a Twitter blackout, but this unflattering graphic is still trending

With Fox News protesting Twitter, the channel’s main representation on the platform is this accidentally hilarious graphic.

[Photo: freestocks.org/Unsplash]
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Fox News is not currently tweeting, but that doesn’t mean the channel has no representation on Twitter. Unfortunately for Fox News, it just might not be the representation the Murdochs want.

The channel’s Twitter blackout stems from some clumsily handled digital housekeeping in the aftermath of last week’s Tucker Carlson brouhaha. (Carlson’s home address appeared in some tweets and the platform was slow to respond to Fox News’ request for removal.) Now in its fifth day, the protest opened the door for the channel’s main Twitter representation on Wednesday morning to be this accidentally hilarious graphic.

Twitter users are mass-sharing the above graphic, which comes from a Tuesday-night telecast about incoming Democratic Congresspeople, depicting the nightmare scenario of an America with free education and healthcare and a plan to combat global warning. (The horror!)

It’s not the first time Fox News has seen their attempts at scaremongering around the “Radical Democrat” agenda boomerang back on them. Over the summer, a Sean Hannity graphic listing many of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s positions went viral as soon as it became apparent that it was basically a list of things many Americans do want.

The only difference is that this time, the graphic may be the first tweet involving Fox News that many Twitter users have seen for days.

As for Ocasio-Cortez, who has the distinction of appearing in both graphics, she has long since learned to embrace much of what Fox News has to say about her.

And thanks to Fox News’ protest, she gets to have the last word on this graphic mishap.

