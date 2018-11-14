Fox News may be on a Twitter blackout, but this unflattering graphic is still trending

Fox News is not currently tweeting, but that doesn’t mean the channel has no representation on Twitter. Unfortunately for Fox News, it just might not be the representation the Murdochs want.

The channel’s Twitter blackout stems from some clumsily handled digital housekeeping in the aftermath of last week’s Tucker Carlson brouhaha. (Carlson’s home address appeared in some tweets and the platform was slow to respond to Fox News’ request for removal.) Now in its fifth day, the protest opened the door for the channel’s main Twitter representation on Wednesday morning to be this accidentally hilarious graphic.

Very helpful for Fox News to design our graphics for us. pic.twitter.com/ND1gYEN29P — Data for Progress (@DataProgress) November 14, 2018

Twitter users are mass-sharing the above graphic, which comes from a Tuesday-night telecast about incoming Democratic Congresspeople, depicting the nightmare scenario of an America with free education and healthcare and a plan to combat global warning. (The horror!)

lol love how this is “scary” to Fox viewers pic.twitter.com/6rhqqCkEkZ — Ms. Entropy / سيدة الفتنة (@MsEntropy) November 14, 2018

Fox news: how do we scare people about progressive ideas? Let's make a graphic where four beautiful women appear as floating gods above congress, next to cool things they've promised us pic.twitter.com/b132IVqzP5 — P. E. Moskowitz (@ptrmsk) November 14, 2018