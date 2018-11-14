Fox News may be on a Twitter blackout, but this unflattering graphic is still trending

Fox News is not currently tweeting, but that doesn’t mean the channel has no representation on Twitter. Unfortunately for Fox News, it just might not be the representation the Murdochs want.
The channel’s Twitter blackout stems from some clumsily handled digital housekeeping in the aftermath of last week’s Tucker Carlson brouhaha. (Carlson’s home address appeared in some tweets and the platform was slow to respond to Fox News’ request for removal.) Now in its fifth day, the protest opened the door for the channel’s main Twitter representation on Wednesday morning to be this accidentally hilarious graphic.
Very helpful for Fox News to design our graphics for us. pic.twitter.com/ND1gYEN29P
— Data for Progress (@DataProgress) November 14, 2018
Twitter users are mass-sharing the above graphic, which comes from a Tuesday-night telecast about incoming Democratic Congresspeople, depicting the nightmare scenario of an America with free education and healthcare and a plan to combat global warning. (The horror!)
lol love how this is “scary” to Fox viewers pic.twitter.com/6rhqqCkEkZ
— Ms. Entropy / سيدة الفتنة (@MsEntropy) November 14, 2018
Fox news: how do we scare people about progressive ideas? Let's make a graphic where four beautiful women appear as floating gods above congress, next to cool things they've promised us pic.twitter.com/b132IVqzP5
— P. E. Moskowitz (@ptrmsk) November 14, 2018
.@FoxNews is trying to terrify its elderly racist viewership with this graphic. Where do I sign up? pic.twitter.com/xBDnkYjkry
— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) November 14, 2018
It’s not the first time Fox News has seen their attempts at scaremongering around the “Radical Democrat” agenda boomerang back on them. Over the summer, a Sean Hannity graphic listing many of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s positions went viral as soon as it became apparent that it was basically a list of things many Americans do want.
The only difference is that this time, the graphic may be the first tweet involving Fox News that many Twitter users have seen for days.
As for Ocasio-Cortez, who has the distinction of appearing in both graphics, she has long since learned to embrace much of what Fox News has to say about her.
Thank you Fox News for making all the campaign graphics I never knew I needed pic.twitter.com/TtaWR0PsOZ
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) September 16, 2018
And thanks to Fox News’ protest, she gets to have the last word on this graphic mishap.
Oh no! They discovered our vast conspiracy to take care of children and save the planet ???? pic.twitter.com/XYWXmi3Xyk
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 14, 2018