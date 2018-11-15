These 10 stores have the best Black Friday 2018 deals, says data

Black Friday’s demise may be imminent , but until it heads to that great discount store in the sky, there are still lots of deals to be had. If you want to burn off some stuffing-laden calories from your Thanksgiving feast—or if you just want to get out of the family homestead and head to a real brick-and-mortar store—it’s worth keeping in mind that not all Black Friday deals are created equal.

To figure out which stores offer the best 2018 Black Friday deals, WalletHub looked at ad scans of nearly 7,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers. It found that the overall average discount for Black Friday is 37%, which is certainly catnip for bargain shoppers. If a store is offering a “deal” that is less than 37% off, consider looking elsewhere.

Of course, not every type of product is going to get the same Black Friday markdown. Items that fell into the “Apparel & Accessories” category has the biggest share of discounted items, 23.28% of all offers, whereas the “Books, Movies and Music” category has the smallest at 0.82%.

Here’s something to consider as you’re mapping out your shopping route: According to WalletHub, Southern department store chain Belk has the highest overall discount rate at 68.91%, and hardware store True Value has the lowest at 16.31%. If you want to maximize your time off the couch and away from the leftovers, head to one of these 10 stores that know how to do Black Friday right based on the percentage of their average discount: