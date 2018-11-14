CMA Awards 2018: How to watch the red carpet and ceremony without a TV

They call it “country’s biggest night,” and I’m just going to have to take their word for it. The 52nd Annual CMA Awards are happening tonight at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, where country music’s biggest and brightest stars will gather to celebrate the genre. For the 11th time, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will cohost the event, which is presented by the Country Music Association. Performances are expected by more than two dozen guests. You can find a full list of nominees here.