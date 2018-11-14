CMA Awards 2018: How to watch the red carpet and ceremony without a TV

They call it “country’s biggest night,” and I’m just going to have to take their word for it. The 52nd Annual CMA Awards are happening tonight at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, where country music’s biggest and brightest stars will gather to celebrate the genre. For the 11th time, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will cohost the event, which is presented by the Country Music Association. Performances are expected by more than two dozen guests. You can find a full list of nominees here.
Red carpet coverage of the CMAs begins today (Wednesday, November 14), as early as 6:30 p.m. ET. The awards ceremony is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. If you’re a cord-cutter looking to watch the CMAs on your computer, phone, or smart TV, you’ll need access to ABC’s live stream. I’ve rounded up a few options below:
- Standalone streaming TV services: Many popular streaming services offer access to live streams of ABC, including PS Vue, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Now. Some of these services are offering free promotions, and they’re easy to cancel. ABC may not be offered in all areas on these services, so check your zip code first before you sign up.
- ABC online or mobile: If you have login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider, you can stream live ABC on abc.go.com/watch-live or via its iOS and Android mobile apps.
- Red carpet coverage: A number of outlets are offering free online red carpet coverage of the event. ABC’s official “All Access” Red Carpet Show, powered by Google, is available to stream live on the CMAs website, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Find it here.