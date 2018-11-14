Netflix is testing a mobile-only subscription for around $4 a month

But the bad news is it appears it’s only being tested in Malaysia and a few other countries that aren’t the U.S. for now, reports TechCrunch . The mobile-only subscription costs RM17 per month (about four bucks). That compares to the company’s next-cheapest subscription tier in Malaysia, the Basic one, which costs RM33 (or about $8) a month.

Not much is known about the mobile-only tier, but presumably, it only allows Netflix subscribers to that tier to stream the service on mobile devices and not on in-home devices like an Apple TV or the Netflix app built into many smart TVs. The rollout of the new trial tier comes less than a week after Netflix CEO Reed Hastings revealed the company will begin testing lower-priced subscription plans in some markets in order to try to boost subscriber numbers.