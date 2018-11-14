Facebook’s fundraising tools have raised over $1 billion

Facebook Fundraisers and Donate Buttons have helped raise the massive sum in just three years since the tools rolled out, Facebook announced in a blog post . In that time frame, Facebook says 20 million people have either donated to or started a fundraiser on Facebook and that as of today there are more than 1 million nonprofits in 19 countries that can accept donations through Facebook.

Facebook also pointed out some of the most successful fundraisers on its platform, including:

Save the Children raised more than $7.5 million over the past two years, which contributed to helping 6.5 million children in crisis across 60 countries.

The Marine Mammal Center, the world’s largest marine mammal veterinary hospital, raised over $30,000 to pay for 15 tons of herring–enough to feed all of its seal and sea lion patients for two months.

St. Jude raised almost $30 million, helping to ensure that no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

Facebook launched its fundraising tools after it was inspired by the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which went viral in 2014. In addition to announcing the $1 billion fundraising milestone, Facebook also revealed that it has now rolled out its nonprofit fundraising tools to Canada and Australia, where people can now create fundraisers for more than 100,000 Canadian- and Australian-based charities.